Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has disclosed who his real master is as far his family is concerned.

Mr Agyapong said claims that he does not respect women is neither here nor there and therefore wants Ghanaians to know that he respects his wife to the extent that he does everything she wants for her.

According to the business mogul, he thought he was his ‘own master’ until his wife came into the picture.

“Sometimes, I hear people say that I don’t respect women but that’s not true. I respect women, but I reciprocate actions. My wife knows all that. I thought I was my own boss until I realised that my wife is indeed my master. And so Yaa Pono’s song titled ‘Obia Wo No Master’ is very true,” he told Accra based Citi TV monitored by Adomonline.com.