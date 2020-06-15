A 3-month-old baby has been raped by a person whose identity is yet to be established at Adogi, Nasarawa State.

The victim’s mother had allegedly left her door and window open to allow for ventilation, giving the alleged rapist the opportunity to enter and commit his act.

Explaining the circumstances of the rape, the victim’s mother said she woke up only to realise that her baby was nowhere to be found.

She said she then raised an alarm to draw her neighbours’ attention who helped her to go in search of the baby whom they found raped and abandoned at the classroom of a nearby school.

The baby is currently hospitalized at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

ALSO READ

Speaking with Daily Trust, Maimuna, mother of the victim said, the incident occurred on Wednesday 27 of last month when suddenly I woke up around 3am and found that my baby was missing.

I checked my phone which was also close to me before I slept, but it was also missing. Everywhere across her private part was blood and then we rushed her to the hospital.

The case has since been reported at Adogi police station.