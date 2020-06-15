Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed he does not have confidence in any of his 22 children.



This is because he does not want to be discriminatory in loving his children, adding that “you may not know who might be your saviour a time to come.”

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Agyapong stressed he could not pinpoint he loves some of his children than others.



“I cannot sit here and tell you I love A than B, no because I don’t have confidence in anybody. You can make a mistake by trusting one child that he or she is going to be this and he will be the one to disappoint you.

”In life, the one that you think is stubborn and will not be of help will be the one to save you,” he cautioned.

This comes after the tough-talking politician sent a message to his 22 children about the wealth he toiled to acquire in an interview on Joy News.

According to him, he does not intend to go beyond the 22 children he fathers and has so far made some of his property available to his children “but I have some which I am using to protect myself. When I die they should fight.”



