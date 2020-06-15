Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has asked Ghanaian comedian Funny Face to stop posting unnecessary things on social media and focus on the future with him.

Funny Face has been on a ‘bum-bum spree’, posting a number of stuff that should be private to him on social media for the past weeks.

At least, three of his recent posts include one directed at his endless love for huge bums.

He recently confessed in an Instagram post that his love for big bums didn’t helped him to make right choices.

Reacting to Funny Face’s recent craze, Adebayor advised that he focuses on the future and avoid posting unnecessary things on social media.

“Bro, people love you and care about you. Please stop posting unnecessary things and let’s focus on the future,” he said.