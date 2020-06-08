A fan, who advised comic actor and musician Funny Face to see a psychiatrist on his Instagram comment section, was met with insults.

According to Nathaniel Doski, Funny Face’s recent gestures on social media, where he is seen talking about his woes which include his wife running away with his twin daughters, prove he needs psychological help.

He took to his comment section to say: Chale this guy needs a psychiatrist… I’m scared.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor, who felt he didn’t need anything as such, rather insulted him.

MORE:

According to him, Mr Doski needs to be in his shoes before spewing such words to him.

Check out the post below: