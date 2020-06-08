The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council has partnered Joy FM to introduce specially designed accredited courses to increase the knowledge and employability of Ghanaians during COVID-19 era.

The platform, designed by Advancing Business Education (ABE) is known as the Commonwealth Home Individual Management Education (CHIME) which has been duly launched in Accra.

John Apea, Head of Mission for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council speaking at the launch said the platform has no boundaries.

“This online programme is a great equalizer because anyone, anywhere, irrespective of their previous qualifications, age, background or employment status, can register, enroll and study.

“It is excellent value for money, and because it is very heavily subsidized, students can study 36 modules and gain accredited UK certificates for only 185 Ghana cedis. This equates to approximately less than 6 cedis per module,” he explained.

This programme will allow participants to exponentially increase their employability, knowledge and skills by earning accredited UK certificates across areas such as project management, business finance, business administration, operational management, customer service and communication.

The Commonwealth is fortunate to have dynamic forward – thinking Ghanaian partners, who recognize the role that education plays in delivering most, if not all, the Social Development Goals (SDGs).

Partners who have made the programme possible in Ghana are; the SDG Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, the National Commission for Civic Education, the National Youth Authority, Joy News and Joy FM.

Background

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries. It is home to 2.4 billion people, and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

For the past70 years, the Commonwealth has had a lasting impact on the promotion of peace, equality, democracy, human rights and access to quality education and health.

Interested persons can log unto info@chimeghana.org for more information and registration.