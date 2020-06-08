Some health workers at Eti-Osa isolation centre in Lagos have mocked coronavirus as they dance in its face.

Unperturbed about the spike in the confirmed cases, the health workers took Sunday off to have a little time for themselves, away from their patients.

A little over 10 workers, both male and female were letting their hair down, terwrking while others cheer on.

“Happiness is free”, was the expression of some Nigerians upon sighting the video uploaded by Lindaikejiblog.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded 12, 486 cases of coronavirus with 354 deaths.