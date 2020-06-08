Three hundred and twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Friday, June 5, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 121 cases were recorded in Lagos, 70 in FCT, 21 in Bauchi, 18 in Rivers, 16 in Oyo, 15 in Kaduna and 14 in Gombe.

Others are one in Edo, 13 in Ogun, eight in Jigawa, six in Enugu, five in Kano, two in Osun and two in Ondo state.

In total, Nigeria has now recorded 11,844 cases of COVID-19 with 333 deaths, while 3,696 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

