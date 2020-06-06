The fight and stand against rape is getting stronger as Nigerian celebrities like Tonto Dikeh, Hilda Dokubo, Real Warri Pikin, Stephanie Coker and others take to the streets to protest.

The popular stars held a peaceful protest against rape in Lagos and Abuja, demanding prompt action from lawmakers.

“Earlier today I joined @realwarripikin and others amazing NGO’s to hold a PEACEFUL PROTEST AGAINST GENDER BASES VOILENCE, RAPE AND MURDER OF OUR YOUNG GIRLS AND WOMEN.. TODAY WE SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.” [SIC]

Veteran Actress Dokubo, who was also present at the protest, shared a video of herself demanding for justice and she captioned it:

Justice is not just ice. Stop throwing the cases and the victims into the freezers until they become ice. We can’t keep burying our children because those who are supposed to be protecting us are busy questioning and blaming the victims.

When those who stood up and demanded justice is counted. Will you be numbered? What will your number be known for?