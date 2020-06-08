Comic actor and musician, Funny Face, has revealed the only condition that will make him delete his social media accounts and also take a bow from Ghana’s entertainment sphere.

He made his fans aware of this in a post he put out to beg his wife to return his twin daughters, Ella and Bella to him so he could give them a better future.

The comedian, weeks ago, accused colleague actor Lil Win of tricking his wife to run away from home, although the latter had denied such claims.

Funny Face said he was ready to travel abroad with his daughters to start a new chapter in his life.

After I have my girls, bye bye to social media and EVIL GHANA 🇬🇭 SHOWBIZ .. delete all my accounts and travel go start my life with my girls [SIC].

Lethal and savage mode: Activated … the wrath of a father who has kept quiet for too long … watching da lives of what he has suffered being destroyed … cross my path and u will never like again. As if I care, he said.

