It was a heartbreaking moment for actor cum comedian, Funny Face as he broke down in tears over how much he misses his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

This comes after news of his wife absconding with his twins broke out on the internet; an incident he blamed colleague actor Lil Win for.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHone TV, the actor said all efforts to reunite with his daughters have proved futile.

MORE:

“I just want my daughters to one day remember that I did all my best to reunite with them and I have videos to prove that my wife did bad to me.

“My close family members know about it but I can’t do anything about it and the videos will be played someday to my kids for them to know what transpired,” he sobbed.

He stressed he is very emotional about issues concerning his twins.

Funny Face accused Lil Win and two other actors – Bismark the Joke and Kalybos – of stabbing him in the back.

He alleged that these actors had ganged up to badmouth him to his ‘second wife’ who has, as a result, bolted with his children.