One of the 14 land guards picked up by the Police for allegedly terrorising residents of Pantang collapsed when an Accra Circuit Court remanded him into lawful custody.

Illa Ismael was, however, resuscitated and provided water to drink.

He was, thereafter, handcuffed and escorted by armed Policemen into a waiting Police van.

He and the 13 others are being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, prohibition of activities of Lands guards and two counts of assault.

He has additionally been charged with possession of arms and ammunitions and use of narcotic drugs.

The 13 include Bashiru Abdul Latif, Christian Atsu, Ali Sulemana, Augustine Agornyo, Samuel Baah and James Okyere.

The rest are Foster Nii Odoi, Mohammed Abubakari, Masawudu Sowala, Gafari Gyima, Yusif Assilfi Aminu Musa and Emmanuel Yarbi.

All the accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After a team of seven lawyers had argued for bail, 13 of them were granted bail in the sum of GHC100, 000 with four sureties each.

One of the sureties is to be justified.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, accepted the defence counsel’s suggestion that if they were unable to secure their justifications, the accused persons would post GH¢100, 000 as security deposit.

The matter has been adjourned to June 17.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Alex Odonkor, narrated that the complainant Jonas Adu, was an employee of Jeleel Estate Developing Company, Accra.

The Prosecution said all the accused persons were land guards terrorising people on their land sites.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said on May 30, this year, the complainant and his colleagues were working on their legally acquired company’s land at Pantang when Ishmael on board an unregistered Toyota vehicle, led the other accused persons also on board another Toyota Hilux with registration number WR 1642-15, and an unregistered Toyota Sienna to the site.

The Prosecution said the accused person attacked and assaulted Kwaku Prah, Laryea Issaka, Jelilu Spam, Fosu Emmanuel, Bright Frimpong, Yaw Boakye, Eric Asante, Samuel Kuma, Enoch Obeng and Joseph Okyere on the land without any cause.

Chief Supt. Odonkor said in the process the Police received a distress call and proceeded to the scene.

The Prosecution said the attackers on seeing the Police rushed into the cars and escaped but they were apprehended by the youth who blocked the road.

He said a search in suspect Ishmael’s vehicle revealed 12 ammunitions of AK47 rifle, two pistols ammunitions, a knife and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

Additionally, two knives and three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis were found in the Toyota Hilux, while in the Toyota Sienna vehicle, a knife and a wrap of cannabis were retrieved.

The prosecution said the accused persons claimed they were contracted by GN Bank and Sarah Ama Forkuo Samampa Company to guard the land for them.