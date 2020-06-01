Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has dispelled claims that his failed marriages were due to spiritual attacks.

The comedian, who described himself as the children’s president, believed his foolishness accounted for his losses in relationships.

Taking to Instagram, Funny Face, who in recent times disclosed his greatest downfall is women with big buttocks, blamed himself for not changing his strategy.

“Nobody should blame spirituality for my failed marriages because it is due to my own foolishness,” he said.

Watch the video below: