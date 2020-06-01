An entertainment pundit, Dan Lartey, has shared his bitter experience when he dated the love of his life who later jilted him for another man.

Sharing his sad love experience on Accra-based Kasapa FM, the regular pundit on the show disclosed that his manhood went dead when a lady he loved so much painfully left him.

According to him, heartbreak is a crazy sickness which is more serious than the current pandemic Coronavirus which has claimed many lives.

He disclosed that he could not get an erection for a year and six months because he invested all his resources in the lady.

“I had a broken heart and for one year and six months, my penis couldn’t erect. I invested so much in that lady who gave me the heartbreak.

“Broken heart is one crazy sickness. It is more than Coronavirus.

“Other sicknesses like headache, stomach upset, boil, malaria, stroke, madness, rheumatism are all found in a broken heart,” Dan Lartey disclosed on Kasapa Entertainment

Dan Lartey claimed even when the heart is not physically ripped apart, the emotional pain that a break-up can cause can leave the affected person feeling as if it was literally shredded into a million pieces.