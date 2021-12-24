Medically, a weak erection is also referred to as erectile dysfunction.

The erection of the male organ depends on many factors, such as the person’s age, overall health, hormone levels, nerves, blood flow, mental status, and emotions.

A weak erection results when these factors get affected.

Certain conditions and diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and others, can also cause erectile dysfunction.

While there are several medications on the market intended to improve erections, there are also several foods that may help men attain and sustain stronger erections naturally.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains citrulline, another precursor to nitric acid. It is a food for a good erection because it dilates and relaxes the blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow into the male organ.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is a top food for strong erection because it is packed with flavanols, which make it easier for blood to flow through the body.

Bananas

Bananas are a rich source of potassium that keeps the sodium levels in your body in control, lowers blood pressure and improves circulation.

They boost the production of testosterone and help to improve your action in the bed naturally.

Oranges

Oranges are packed with flavonoids. This makes them one of the best foods for erectile dysfunction. Flavonoids encourage the flow of blood, which allows the male organ to become engorged.

Spinach and other leafy green vegetables

Spinach is high in nitric oxide and therefore, like other hard erection foods, helps arteries expand and fill up with blood.

The nitrates in spinach and other leafy greens for erection, like kale and arugula, serve not just as foods for penile health but for your entire vascular system.

Salmon

Salmon is one of the best foods to help get erect because it is rich in vitamin D. Eating salmon in these kinds of climates may give your body what it needs to get and keep a strong erection.

Garlic and onions

Garlic and onions are some of the best natural remedies for those who have cardiovascular and vascular problems, as they increase the blood flow into the arteries.

Since erectile function is greatly affected by blood circulation, these bulbs will enable more blood into your male organ and may help you achieve a stronger erection.