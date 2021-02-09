Kofi Donkor, the husband of gospel musician Celestine Donkor, has revealed he suffered erectile dysfunction after they both recovered from Covid-19.

According to Mr Donkor, they contracted the deadly virus on December 19, 2020.

Recounting their experience in a Facebook post, he indicated that though they have both recovered, his process was faster than his wife.

He narrated his erectile dysfunction also came with a loss of appetite which was much of a struggle to him.

Mr Donkor in the post shared a photo of him in a mask as he re-echoes the mask up hashtag.

Mr Kofi Donkor, husband of gospel musician Celestine

“COVID IS REAL! On 19th December 2020, my wife and I tested positive for COVID. My recovery was faster than expected.

“Fast forward, about 10 days after my recovery I was struggling with appetite and worst of all I had no erection. Please mask-up!#maskup,” his post read.

Erectile dysfunction in males, according to health experts, forms part of many complications faced by persons who have fully recovered from Covid-19.