Kosta Papic has said he is determined to lead Hearts of Oak to win the ongoing Ghana Premier League title.

After 13 matches played, the Phobians are currently sitting on the 9th position with 17 points and will host Ebusua Dwarfs this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League powerhouse have failed to win a game in their last three games played.

But the Serbian trainer, who started on a good note as the head coach of the club, has come under pressure due to the poor run of the club.

In an interview with Nhyira FM he reiterated that the club will sign new players when the window opens to beef up the squad.

He also stressed that he is not giving up on winning the ongoing Ghana Premier League title.

“My target is to win the Ghana Premier League and when we find the winning formula, we’re going to catch the teams ahead of us on the league table,” he said.

“We’re looking to strengthen the Hearts of Oak team in the transfer window. We’ll receive the scouting reports tomorrow for the list of potential players we could buy,” he added.

The Phobians will host Ebusua Dwarfs in the matchday 14 games. Hearts of Oak have not won the Premier League title since 2011.