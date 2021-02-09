The Accra Regional Police Command on Monday engaged in a gun-battle with four suspected armed robbers at Haatso in Accra killing one of them, arresting two, whilst one escaped.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, who made these known, said the deceased, and others attempted to attack a block factory at Haatso.

She said based on operational intelligence the Police managed to thwart the plan of the armed robbers whose motive was to rob the owner of the block factory located at Haatso in the Greater Accra Region.

She said based on the operational intelligence; the Regional Police command team laid ambush in the neighbourhood and succeeded in foiling the attempt.

DSP Tenge added: “Today 08/02/2021 at about 1130 hours while the team was on the aforementioned duties, four men besieged the premises of the company under the pretext of engaging in a business transaction and insisted on seeing the Chief Executive.”

She said in the process they pulled out pistols to take the man hostage amidst sporadic shooting on the premises.

DSP Tenge said two of the suspects were arrested while one of them managed to escape amidst the firing.

The arrested suspects are Christian Anagbra aged 38; and Emmanuel Gavor aged 53.

She said upon interrogation they admitted their involvement in the attempted robbery and mentioned the one at large as Isaac alias “my brother”.

In a related development, the Police said the same suspects were believed to be the people who attacked a GOIL Filing Station and murdered a security man in the process on February 07, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Police did retrieve a millennium pistol with five rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

The two suspects are in custody while the body of the deceased robber, whose name is unknown, has been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation.