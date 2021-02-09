Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has explained the rationale for contesting the Council of State elections.

In his view, Ghana would be best served if young people are part of the democratic process.

“With diversity and inclusion come better decision-making. What’s needed at the Council is a combination of senior citizens, women and youth,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

The former MP, who is confident of winning, said he has the backing of his family and the National Democratic Congress.

“My decision to contest, was arrived at after extensive consultation with family, friends, leading figures in our country from the major political parties and some opinion leaders from the Northern Region,” he stated.

The Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has already made his 11 appointments to the Council of State for his second term.

The composition of the Council will be completed with the election of regional representatives.