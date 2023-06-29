Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has confirmed his marriage to a third wife with his latest photo.

He took to his Facebook page to share the lovely photo to mark the 2023 Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Mr and Mrs Mubarak warmed hearts with their couple goals as they posed for the camera.

The former MP wore a white Kaftan and a cap seated while Samaha wore a colourful African print with a red mayafi (veil) full of smiles.

She had her left hand around her husband’s shoulder which he held on tightly to.

News about Mr Mubarak’s marriage to his wife, Samaha Mohammed in a private ceremony broke out last week.

