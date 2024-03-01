Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Afrobeats star Mohbad, has once again challenged his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, to reveal everything she knows about the late singer’s death.

Since Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 and was first buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State the following day, his family appears to be embroiled in an ongoing dispute over his reburial, allegations against Wunmi, unclaimed royalties, assets, and his son Liam’s paternity.

It’s been 170 days since Mohbad died, yet the coroner’s inquest is ongoing, delaying the autopsy results and the subsequent reburial.

Mr Aloba has insisted on obtaining the autopsy result before burying his son.

In a series of Instagram posts, Wunmi claimed to have crucial information about Mohbad’s passing, but bullies have hindered her from speaking out.

She expressed frustration at feeling powerless due to interference from industry figures.

Responding to Wunmi’s posts, Mr Aloba penned an open letter to her, accusing her of seeking public sympathy and employing emotional blackmail.

He accused her of playing games with Mohbad’s death and challenged her to disclose the circumstances surrounding it publicly.

He wrote, “It is shameful, a disgrace and an embarrassment for you, a wife, to continually seek public sympathy and use emotional blackmail on me as a father, the entire family of Aloba, and the well-meaning public on the case of my son, whom to date no one knows what or who took his life at his prime.”

“I want to ask you, if you were in my son’s shoes, would your family not ask him questions? Who are the ‘they’ that want to silence you about telling me what happened to the son I suffered to raise when no one was there? Even if we have our differences, is the death of my son worth it? A whole family and you are playing games with.”

“You have had the opportunity at the coroner inquest to say everything you know, and I am saying, who and what stops you from saying what you know to your father-in-law and the well-meaning public?

Mr Aloba also denied claims that he demanded a DNA test for Mohbad’s son, Liam, saying that Wunmi suggested it. He urged her to reveal everything she knows about Mohbad’s death during the coroner’s inquest.

He said, “ Let this be the very last time you would dent my image and accuse me of soliciting for funds. How much have you given me since my late son died? When the governor and other celebrities gave you money, did I insult you, or did you give me a kobo? Just the way those who gave you money with discretion, the same way God has shown me mercy.

Wunmi, I challenge you to tell the world what you know about my son’s death, and I want the world to know that until you tell me who and what killed my son, no one is safe with you.”

Warning her to stop accusing him on social media, he challenged her to share the truth about his son’s demise, stating that until she reveals what happened, no one is safe with her.

