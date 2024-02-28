Over 600 parents stormed the office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Sunyani in the Bono region to demand the release of their children’s results.

WAEC has withheld the results of some candidates for last year’s WASSCE over alleged examination malpractices.

At a meeting with the parents of the affected students, the examination body said the only option left is for their wards to rewrite the papers.

This decision by WAEC infuriated the parents who have invested heavily in their children’s education.

The parents maintained that, their wards cannot be blame hence will not allow them to rewrite any paper.

Spokesperson for the parents, Mr. Agyemang Prempeh in an interview on Adom News said the children have done nothing wrong to warrant such punishment.

Rather, he said invigilators employed by WAEC should blame themselves for failing to supervise the students when they were writing the exams.

Mr. Prempeh added that, the innocent children cannot be punished for the negligence of these officers.

The aggrieved parents therefore called on government to intervene because the mates of the affected children are already in tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, attempts by Adom News to get a reaction from WAEC officials in the region proved futile.

ALSO READ: