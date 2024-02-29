A 35-year-old driver to the President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs has reportedly drowned in the Volta Lake.

According to reports, the deceased Kwasi Obimpeh had gone to wash a Toyota V8 in the river when the incident occurred on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Eyewitnesses reported that, whiles washing the car, it unexpectedly began moving into the river.

In a desperate attempt to prevent the car from sinking, Kwasi jumped into the water. But due to the weight of the car, he drowned with it.

The Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service, and Marine Police rushed to the scene help rescue the driver.

After extensive search, Kwasi’s lifeless body and the car were recovered from the river.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Krachi Government hospital morgue for preservation and further investigation.

President of the Krachi Youth Association, Ben Mcathy who was at the scene expressed shock and disbelief.

He commended the security service for the prompt response.

Meanwhile, President of the Oti House of Chiefs, Nana Mprah Besemuna is yet to comment on the tragic event.

ALSO READ:

Dr. Bawumia finally outdoors campaign team [Photos]

My lawyers will write to you – Stephen Amoah tells Sam George after he playfully hit his head on live TV [Watch]