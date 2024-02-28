Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has officially inaugurated his campaign team and his manifesto committee to officially kickstart his 2024 campaign.

In his address at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism that the team will work hard to ensure victory against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December general elections.

He said the opposition party has no message but has resorted to giving utopian promises just to win the elections.

“If we write an exams, we will beat them in every sector, meanwhile they are going round convincing Ghanaians that they are better than us. What sort of Mathematics is that?” the NPP leader quizzed.

Dr. Bawumia said that breaking the 8 is still possible and they will surely do it.

For his part, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged both teams to work in tandem with the vision of the flagbearer.

According to him, the campaign is all about the flagbearer and not individuals hence should be committed to the cause for victory.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu assured that, they are ever ready to deliver on their mandate.

Chairman/Strategist of the Campaign Team, Dan Botwe called on team members to submit to the mission and ideas of the campaign and eschew division.

Below are photos from the event

