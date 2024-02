Parliament’s Appointments Committee is scheduled to vet the newly nominated ministers and deputies from Tuesday, March 5, to Tuesday, March 12.

Departing from his customary practice of maintaining ministers for prolonged periods, President Akufo-Addo conducted a significant cabinet overhaul in response to mounting pressure from various political parties, civil society groups, and even members of his own party.

This reshuffle, announced on Wednesday, February 14, affected approximately 12 current ministers, including 10 cabinet members and two regional ministers. Notably, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta was among those removed from their positions.

President Akufo-Addo nominated certain deputy ministers to substantive ministerial roles, while others only migrated from one ministry to new ministries, and it is these individuals who will undergo the vetting process.

The timetable is outlined below:

Tuesday, March 5:

9 am: Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

10 am: Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources

11 am: Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

12 pm: Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation

2 pm: Darkoa Newman, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Thursday, March 7:

9 am: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health

10 am: Titus Glover, Minister-designate for the Greater Accra Region

11 am: Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information

2 pm: Daniel Machator, Minister-designate for the Oti Region

Friday, March 9:

9 am: Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

10 am: Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Information

11 am: Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation

12 pm: Adelaide Ntim, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Health

2 pm: Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Health Ministry

Monday, March 11:

9 am: Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development

10 am: John Kobina Sanie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry

10 am: Collins Adomako Mensah, Deputy Minister-designate at the Energy Ministry

12 pm: Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister-designate for the Works and Housing Ministry

Tuesday, March 12:

9 am: Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister-designate for the Education Ministry

10 am: Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister-designate for the Employment and Labour Ministry

11 am: Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Noon: Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Development