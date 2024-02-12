The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has argued that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s decision to decrease the number of ministers endorses former President John Mahama’s perspective on the matter.

He was reacting to Bawumia’s address to the nation last Wednesday where he announced that he would be capping the number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers at a maximum of 50 should he become President.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier promised to appoint less than 60 ministers if elected as President in the 2024 election.

Aseidu Nketia on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said Dr. Bawumia sees this as a competition because he is striving to outdo Mahama without thorough consideration of the implications.

“You are vindicating Mahama when you say you want to reduce the number of ministers to 50. You are saying you agree with Mahama that is the way to go” he stated.

