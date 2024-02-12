After the 34th Africa Cup of Nations, we have collected all of the records that were broken at this year’s championship.

Details

PLAYERS

Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) and André Ayew (Ghana) tied the record for the most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations with this being their 8th appearance, joining Rigobert Song (Cameroon) and Ahmed Hassan (Egypt)

André Ayew (Ghana) tied Rigobert Song (Cameroon) for the most matches played at the Africa Cup of Nations – 36

Oumar Diakité (Ivory Coast) joined Brighton Sinyangwe (Zambia) and Jaouad Zairri (Morocco) and now jointly holds the record for the latest goal scored – he scored in the 120th minute in a match against Mali

IVORY COAST

Ivory Coast ended the record for the longest streak of host countries not winning Africa Cup of Nations, which has lasted since 2006 – Egypt was the last hosting country that won

NIGERIA

After placing 2nd, Nigeria extended their record as the nation with the most amount of medals (gold, bronze and silver) – they have now won 16 medals in total, with Egypt (13 medals) and Ghana (10 medals) in second and third place, respectively

After ending up second, Nigeria also tied Ghana as the nation with the most amount of silver medals since it was their 5th

EGYPT

Egypt extended its record for the most overall appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations since this was their 26th appearance

TUNISIA

Tunisia extended its record for most consecutive appearances – this was their 16th consecutive appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations