Before rising to prominence as celebrated recording artistes, Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation served as a driving force behind many hit songs in Ghana’s music scene.

In a surprising revelation, the twin brothers revealed are the brains behind many ear-pleasing beats most A-listed artistes have recorded with in Ghana.

Under the mentorship of award-winning artiste EL, DopeNation said their impressive roster of collaborations included names like Pappy Kojo, Joey B, Eazzy, Mr Eazi, among others.

One of their standout achievements was their involvement in producing Ebony’s chart-topping hit “Poison,” which not only garnered multiple awards but also contributed to her posthumous recognition as Artiste of the Year.

Additionally, DopeNation’s creative touch was evident in tracks such as Shatta Wale’s “Kpuu Kpaa” and Mr Drew’s “This Year”.

They also worked under Lynx Entertainment on a one-year contract where they worked for signees including Kuami Eugene.

Despite their success behind the scenes, DopeNation eventually transitioned from being music producers to artistes in their own right.

They dropped their first song, ‘Eish’ which immediately became a nationwide banger.