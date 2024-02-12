The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has confronted the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over his assertion of incorruptibility.

Mr Gyamfi accused Dr Bawumia of being deeply implicated in the PDS scandal, describing his involvement as “blatantly” corrupt.

Addressing a gathering at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, the Vice President emphasised his commitment to resolving national issues rather than seeking personal enrichment.

Dr. Bawumia cited his dedication to achieving this goal through digitalization initiatives as evidence of his incorruptibility.

“I entered politics to serve the nation. My passion is solving problems. My passion is helping the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged in society. Accumulation of wealth is not and has never been my passion or ambition.

“This why throughout my public life I have pursued policies, especially through digitalisation, to check corruption in places like the ports DVLA, NHIS, Passport Office, CAGD, etc. So I have a solid track record in fighting corruption. And I have earned a reputation for doing so.”

However, Mr Gyamfi contradicted Dr Bawumia’s claims in a press statement released on Monday, February 12.

He alleged that Dr Bawumia was involved in the PDS scandal, suggesting that his actions were motivated by a desire to benefit his associates and allies.

“Bawumia’s role in the stinking PDS scandal, in which he personally watered down the requirement of a bank guarantee to an insurance guarantee, and changed it from a condition precedent to a condition subsequent shows he is corrupt.”

“All this was done by him to aid his cronies, some of whom are mere barbers, to expropriate the over GHS20 billion worth of assets of the ECG for themselves.”

“Ghana lost $2 billion dollars as a result of this scandal according to the IEA. What is even sad is that till date, electricity bills totaling GHS1.5 billion that Ghanaians paid to PDS has not been refunded to the state.”

“Bawumia must understand that unlike President Akufo-Addo, Bawumia has no immunity after leaving office and as such, he will be held liable and accountable by the government of President Mahama in 2025, for his role in the PDS scandal.”

In essence, the exchange between Sammy Gyamfi and Dr Bawumia underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the integrity and accountability of political figures in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Kofi Bentil’s support for Dr. Bawumia

WhatsApp to introduce new cool feature; check it out

Four Jirapa Dubai workers arrested in connection with CEO’s murder