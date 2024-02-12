Former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has revealed why he no longer supports the party after he was expelled in November 2023.

According to him, the ruling party has lost the essence of democracy.

“I defended the NPP because I was part of them. The principles of NPP are democracy and togetherness but when it got to the point we had to change our flagbearer, we didn’t work with our principles.

They have lost their principles and democracy. If you speak against the party, they’ll always try to belittle you. I am for democracy so I cannot be in that space,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Mr. Boaben Asamoa who is currently a spokesperson for the Movement for Change said his focus on how to help independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen win the December elections.

READ ALSO: