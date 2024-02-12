Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah, has responded to speculation of being chosen as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prof Onyinah has come up strongly as a possible running mate for Dr Bawumia in the December 7 election.

The renowned man of God in a Facebook post on Sunday heightened suspicion as many interpreted his message to be a confirmation of the rumours.

On the back of the varied reactions to the post, Prof Onyinah in another post indicated that the initial message has nothing to do with what is going.

He explained that the post was coined based on the Church of Pentecost’s 2015 theme, adding it has many lessons.

Following the Vice President’s election as the NPP flagbearer on November 4, 2023, several names have popped up as potential running mates.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister and Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP) has been rumoured as frontrunner.

Others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in Ashanti, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, are making the rounds as well.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader) and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful are also said to be contenders.

