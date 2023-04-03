Heavy security has been deployed to the Kyababo Game Center in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region to ensure the safety of the NDC aspiring parliamentary candidates which start today.

The Oti NDC election vetting committee will be vetting over 36 aspiring parliamentary candidates within the nine constituencies in the region.

Speaking after his vetting, the MP for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini said it was prudent for the party delegates to give him the chance to continue with development.

According to him, his achievement in the constituency as an MP is unmatched hence the need for the delegates to approve him for the 3rd time.

Mr. Kini appealed to delegates to reposed confidence in him and the NDC as the only alternative party that can rescue Ghanaians from President Akufo Addo and the NPP’s bad government.

Some of the supporters who spoke with Adom News said they are solidly behind the incumbent MP, Geoffrey Kini.