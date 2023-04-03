The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has recounted how a public toilet facility was closed four days after its commissioning.

According to Samuel Awuku, the toilet was closed because the chiefs and some people in the area he refused to mention, disagreed on who should receive proceeds.

“I remember we built a toilet facility in an area and commissioned it. After 4 days I had calls and received pictures that they have closed the toilet. I asked why and I was told the chiefs and people in the area are in disagreement as to who to receive proceeds.

“The people were unable to use the newly commissioned toilet facility because it has been closed up to date,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

The NLA boss was baffled about the conduct of the people who where in dire need of the facility.

Sammy Awuku described the situation as unfortunate because the feuding factions have put their selfish interest ahead of the peoples interest.