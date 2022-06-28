A three-member delegation from LONANI Loterie Nationale du Niger, led by their Director Générale, Monsieur Abdel Kamel Angoh, has paid a full day working visit to KGL Group.

This was on Tuesday, June 28, as part of their week-long visit to Ghana.

The team was given a thorough induction of KGL’s processes and workflow to gain an understanding of the digital lottery ecosystem space.

The working visit was facilitated by the National Lottery Authority and their Director-General, Mr Samuel Awuku, in his quest to build close ties with other lottery bodies on the continent.

Exploratory conversations were held between the delegation and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Dadey, on possible strategic partnerships between both organizations.

Chief Executive Officer of KGL, Christian Salamouni, explained with practical case studies how the KGL Group leveraged best-in-class digital technologies to drive value across the lottery ecosystem.

Mr Dadey expressed his gratitude to the delegation for their visit after touring KGL Groups operational sites and further reiterated that this visit was the start of a very fruitful partnership between both parties.