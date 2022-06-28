The Gaming Commission has said only 35 betting companies have been licensed to operate sports betting in Ghana for 2022.

The commission has therefore cautioned the public to be on the lookout in their dealings with companies that may not be on the list of licensed companies.

Additionally, the Commission has licensed only 26 casinos and eight with route licenses to operate in the country.

A press statement signed and issued on June 28, 2022, by the Board Chairman of the Gaming Commission, Gary Nimako Marfo, advised the public to only deal with the licensed companies.

“Pursuant to Section 13 of the Gaming Act 2006, Act 721, the Governing Board of the Gaming Commission of Ghana has licensed the under listed Companies to operate in Ghana until 31st December 2022.”

“The Public is hereby notified not to deal with any unlicensed Company in the game of chance,” the read.

The Commission added that it would continue to strictly monitor the gaming industry to clamp down on illegal entities operating in the industry.