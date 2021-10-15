The managing partner at Marfo & Associates, Gary Nimako Marfo, has been appointed the board chairman of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The Gaming Commission is a body established by the Gaming Act 2006 (Act 721), with the main purpose of regulating, controlling, monitoring and supervising the operation of games of chance in this country.

The Commission is also responsible for issuing licences to all gaming operators and permits to companies and individuals who wish to run promotions with elements of games of chance.

In September 2021 the Gaming Commission of Ghana stepped up efforts towards enforcing ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) verification in the Ghanaian gaming industry.

KYC verification simply requires gaming operators to verify the identification of all punters who visit their outfits or websites.

The Commission explained at the time that the effort had become necessary because of the recent growth in gaming activities in Ghana.

In addition, at a recent stakeholder engagement, the Gaming Commission and the Financial Intelligence Centre laid out series of steps that will ensure that operators in the fast-growing gaming industry comply with the mandatory KYC verification.

The Nimako Marfo-led board of directors at the Gaming Commission is expected to assist the Commission’s management to create and maintain a viable, fair, and respectable gaming industry for all who have an interest in or are affected by gaming in Ghana.

The board will also be required to create a better and sustainable industry to assist national development.

It will do this by ensuring that the main objectives of the Commission – which are to regulate, control, monitor and supervise the operation of games of chance in Ghana – are achieved.

Mr Marfo is a product of the Ghana School of Law and University of Ghana, Legon, having been awarded the professional law certificate by the General Legal Council in 2011.

He earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana in 2009.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree (BA Hons) in political science and philosophy from the University of Ghana, which he obtained in 2002.

He obtained his A’ level certificate from Opoku Ware Senior High School between 1994 and 1996 and studied towards his O’ level certificate at St Hubert’s Seminary between 1989 and 1994.

As an active legal practitioner, he has a working understanding of civil litigation, corporate law practice, communication service contracts, international immigration law practice, alternative dispute resolution and negotiations, commercial contracts, labour-related matters, insurance, criminal law, and procurement law.

In 2011, he joined the national communication team of the New Patriotic Party and was appointed a member of the party’s legal and constitutional committee. He has remained part of the legal team.

In 2020, he served as national coordinator for legal affairs for the Ashanti Region in the December election, as well as being a member of the NPP national vetting committee with special responsibility for parliamentary candidates in Ashanti.