A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) legal team, Gary Nimako, has sent an important message to persons jostling for flagbearership position in the party for the 2024 elections.

To him, such acts do not augur well for the party after barely three months into the Akufo-Addo-led government’s second term.

“We went through a very difficult election in 2020 and for the first time we have 137 Members of Parliament each on the minority and majority side. So if anybody has the party at heart and is a true member, we should be worried because there is a lot of work we need to do,” he said.

Though he admitted there was nothing wrong with the persons being ambitious, he admonished it was too early.

“It is good to be ambitious but at this stage, it is distractive, subversive. The president is still forming the government the budget has just been approved with a lot more appointments yet to be made and what he requires of us is our full support to gain some leverage for 2024,” he urged.

He stressed if nothing at all, the flagbearer hopefuls should bear in mind that the government’s performance in the second term will be the stepping stone in 2024.

“You don’t go for an election in a vacuum but with a message so in case we don’t perform, what record are they going to use for the next contest?” he quizzed.