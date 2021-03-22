Private legal practitioner, Gary Nimako Marfo, has called for calm and restraint amid the ongoing Rastafarian students’ admission saga at Achimota School.

Mr Nimako has urged all the educational stakeholders as well as the parents involved to tread cautiously in dealing with the matter.

According to him, all the parties involved must consider the adverse effect the outcome of the process may bring on the students involved.

“The parents must not assume the school authorities have no right but instead, they should engage the authorities in the right way.

“If there are reasons why they can’t cut the hair, the parents must explain that if not, this will create unhealthy banter and the child will end up not enjoying the school,” he said.

He said though the children’s act covers these students and guarantees their free access to education, the school has every right to discipline them.

Lawyer Nimako made the remarks while speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Commenting on the directive of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the authorities of Achimota School to rescind their decision, he said the outfit was walking on a slippery path.

“I believe GES does not want to offend the law so they are being very careful with their decisions so far as their matter is involved.

“If you stop the students’ access to education because of dreadlocks, you are denying their fundamental rights. So in order not to create any unhealthy banter, all the parties must be engaged,” he urged.