Old students of Achimota School have called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to rescind its directive issued to the management of the school to admit a prospective student who is a Rastafarians.

According to the association, the directive of GES constitutes a breach of the formal regulation and governance of the school.

The old students have, however, described arguments and opinions around the Rastafarian student’s admission as healthy and have called for its continuation.

A statement signed by the President of the old students, Ernest Aryeetey, has therefore urged GES to allow the school’s governing board to handle the matter.

The school on Thursday, March 18, 2021, turned away two students; Oheneba Nkrabeah, and Irah Marhguy who appeared in dreadlocks after they were posted there through the Computerised School Placement System.

The story generated massive debate on social media after one of the boys’ fathers, Raswad Menkrabea, took to Facebook to narrate their treatment at the hands of school authorities.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said authorities of Achimota School cannot refuse to admit the two students.

“You cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the person’s religious belief so we have asked the head to allow the children to be in school,” he said.

Read the full statement below: