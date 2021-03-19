New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has slammed persons jostling for flagbearership position in the party for the 2024 elections.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, who appears disappointed, the world, including Ghana, is in crisis and battling economic hardships, hence this is not the time to be planning for delegates and votes.

The Danquah Institute founder said these persons cannot exploit the presidency of another at the expense of the party and government.

Taking to his Facebook page, he said these persons could go the Hillary Clinton way to wit, they can feel free to move over to move on.

Barely three months into the second term of President Nana Akufo-Addo, some leading members of the party have covertly declared their presidential ambitions.

