Actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir after rushing to social media to flaunt her seven months postpartum body.

She posted three studio photos she took while donning a white see-through outfit and a short black sleeveless bodysuit.

The outfit covered just her cleavage, leaving her thighs and backside to full glare.

The married woman and mother-of-one permitted her fans to feed their eyes, but with a gentle reminder that they can’t touch.

MORE

Just like the bracelet she adorned herself with, she described herself as a diamond,.

Her fans cannot have enough of the look as they comment on her photos, while others, who were rendered speechless, dropped love emojis.

Photos below:



Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui