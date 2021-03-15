Fresh photos of renowned actor, Ecow Smith-Asante, have been splashed on social media and fans cannot keep mute.

The photos, he posted, were to remind his over 39,000 fans to celebrate him on his 48th birthday.

The pictures show how the former on-screen darling boy is living a graceful yet private life.

Now based in the United Kingdom, Mr Smith-Asante has evolved from the youngster that he was to an aging and greying gentleman.

Ecow Smith-Asante

Since the Gollywood music industry witnessed a setback, nothing much has been heard from the actor, especially as he lives his life away from social media.

However, his latest photos prove he is doing just fine, and fans have expressed shock at his latest look.

Ecow Smith-Asante

Colleagues and fans have not failed to let the actor know, through their comments, that they wish him well.