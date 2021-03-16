Gospel songstress, Mrs Gifty Adorye, popularly called Empress Gifty, has given what she believes is the appropriate reply to critics and curious fans who want to know the ingredients that have gone into her current body transformation.

Mrs Adorye has become a topical issue on social media after videos of her big buttocks popped up.

The singer went viral with her fans and entertainment fanatics claiming she had undergone buttocks enlargement over what they termed ‘the sudden enhancement of Gifty Adorye’s body.’

On Saturday, the gospel singer pulled a surprise on the panel of Peace FM and of course, she didn’t leave the studio without becoming the cynosure of all eyes.

The question of whether her body is artificially or naturally made was written all over the faces of the studio audience.

Responding to the curious minds, Mrs Adorye said it’s none of anybody’s business to know what she may or may not have done to her body to acquire a curvaceous shape.

”I am married to an elderly person, so I do what elderly wives do. I owe nobody an explanation. I do what will make me look beautiful,” she told the panel.