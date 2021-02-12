Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso has jumped to the defense of gospel musician Empress Gifty after rumours in the public domain suggested that the gospel singer had undergone liposuction.

According to Delay, she has received numerous messages with details on the fact that the gospel musician, who is married to politician Hopeson Adorye, underwent surgery to increase the size of her backside.

But, reacting to this on her Delay Show, the presenter described the rumours as false and indicated that she has made proper checks to confirm her assertions.

She added that the gospel musician has been looking glamorous lately due to the fact that she is in a happy marriage and also married to a rich man.

It is the money that has made her refreshed more. She hasn’t done any liposuction after I did my check. She has become okay to the extent that she might probably use a remote control to pluck a mango, she said.