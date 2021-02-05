Popularly known as a collector of one of the most expensive cars, Rolls Royce, Dr Bolu Akin-Olugbade, has been laid to rest.

The wealthy businessman died on January 13, 2021.

The burial ceremony, which was slated for today, February 4, 2021, came off in Lagos and as a prominent man, he was given a befitting burial.

During the burial ceremony, all the Rolls Royce models acquired by the Chief were put on display, with several family and friends trooping in to say farewell.

Late Dr Bolu Akin-Olugbade and his fleet of Rolls Royce

The late Ogun State-born businessman, Akin-Olugbade, was the son of the legendary Chief Babatunde O. Akin-Olugbade, then Balogun of Owu and Ekerin of Egbaland.

Dr Akin-Olugbade was a known hardworking, stylish and traditional man. His Aare Ona Kakanfo Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State was reportedly magnificently built with amazing décor.

His love for Rolls Royce started in 1984 after he purchased his first from a successful business deal. By 2019, he had acquired his 10th Rolls Royce.

According to reports, his wealth cuts across four decades.

The late Dr Akin-Olugbade was married to his wife for 40 years with children and grandchildren.