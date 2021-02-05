Nemesis has finally caught up with an Accra-based taxi driver (name withheld) for having illicit affairs with three biological sisters.

The driver recounted how he met the siblings at Elmina and started a relationship with the 26-year-old eldest sibling who already had three children.

He said after days of secret dating, the eldest opted out and handed over her sister as compensation for wasting his time.

The 22-year-old sister, after series of persuasions, agreed and their relationship started booming.

However, the taxi driver, who had then had sexual relations with the two sisters, said he lured the 18-year-old last born into bed, to complete his adventure.

His achievement soon became a source of worry for him when all three sisters took fruit for him at months intervals.

Currently, the 22-year-old woman is seven months pregnant, the 17-year-old girl is also five months pregnant whilst the 26-year-old sister, who started the relationship, is two months pregnant.

The two younger sisters have been forced to drop out of Junior High School.

The man in question, who is currently under pressure, has moved from Accra and is threatening to kill himself.

But after several failed attempts, he rushed to Adom News’ Samuel Amoh Alfred to confess and seek for counsel.