Award-winning gospel musician, Mrs Empress Gifty Adorye, has dropped a lovely message to mark the birthday of her daughter.

Mrs Adorye’s message, posted on her Instagram page, was backed by an adorable photo of the young lady she identified as Princessa.

Princessa’s photo really resembles the musician, who described the former as her twinnie and kokonsa partner.

“It’s the birthday of my mini-me, twinnie, kokonsa partner lol and my dearest daughter Princessa. You have been a blessing since your birth and each day you don’t seem to amaze me. I’m proud of you each passing day and I have watched you grow beautifully into a smart and intelligent girl,” parts of her message read.

Princessa posed for the camera with a grin splitting her face.

Empress Gifty’s daughter, Princessa

Mrs Adorye expressed her undying love for Princessa amid prayers for her in the coming years.

“As you grow a year older today may all your heart desires be granted and may you do exploit from today and many more years to come in Jesus name. Always know that mum, dad and all your siblings love you. God bless you my baby and a HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU ❤️❤️,” she added.