Multiple award-winning gospel star, Empress Gifty, has penned a lovely message to her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

Mrs Adorye’s message was to eulogise the Kpone Katamanso New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate on his 51st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a lovely photo of Mr Adorye backed by a lengthy powerful prayer-filled message.

The singer, among other things, prayed her husband wins the parliamentary seat, stating that is what she knows to be his greatest wish.

“I know your greatest wish this year is to win as the parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso and for that it will surely come to pass for the God of my mother never fails and sees the heart of men and you will be honoured,” she wrote.

She went on to talk about memorable moments together as husband and wife within the past two years of their marriage.

“I will always be grateful to you for the honour done me and for loving me unconditionally. When I talk about the definition of happiness, joy and peace I see all that in you. As you celebrate your golden jubilee plus another year today my wish for you is to continue to walk in the path of gold in all your endeavours,” she added.

Read the full message below: