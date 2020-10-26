It was an emotional moment for multiple award-winning gospel star, Empress Gifty, when she was ushered into a surprise birthday party.

The singer turned a year older on Sunday, October 25, 2020 and was thrown a plush birthday party which was star-studded.

In a video sighted on Instagram which captured her entry into the venue which was packed, guests welcomed her with a happy birthday song.

The pospel muscian, who had her husband, Hopeson Adorye behind her, screamed out loud as the party left her dumfounded.

Dressed in white apparel, she couldn’t control her tears at the sight of such a pleasant surprise thrown at her.

She was presented with a bouquet of flowers and balloons.

Watch the video below: