Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has expressed frustration over how religious tag is affecting her life and that of her colleagues.

She explained on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall that the world, especially Christianity has evolved and people need to take gospel musicians out of the ‘local box’ they have been stuffed in.

Speaking aggressively on the issue of sex, the wedded wife said most gospel musicians are sexually unsatisfied but have to pretend for fear of being tagged promiscuous.

According to Mrs Adorye, most religious men are poor at foreplay, as basic as kissing, and all they know is to penetrate and ejaculate.

She said some spouses, who are religious, have never experienced orgasm due to the inability of their partners to explore their bodies.

“Some do not even know how to kiss. Even when their partners realise some styles are archaic and want to upgrade their sexual lives, the partners will oppose. They will ask you what sort of style it is and how you learnt it?” she disclosed.

